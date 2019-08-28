The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences announced new chairs and directors for various departments, programs, centers and one school Wednesday.
John Colombo, who began his appointment to the College on July 1, made twelve new appointments.
“I am grateful to each of these chairs and directors for serving in these key leadership roles in the College,” said John Colombo, interim dean of the College, in the release. “I am excited to work with them to advance our mission.”
The appoints are as follows, according to the release:
- Henry Bial, chair, Department of Theatre & Dance
- Joseph Brewer II, director, Indigenous Studies Program
- Kelly Chong, chair, Department of Sociology
- Sarah Crawford-Parker, director, University Honors Program
- Robert Dunn, chair, Department of Chemistry
- Tanya Hartman, chair, Department of Visual Art
- Ani Kokobobo, chair, Department of Slavic Languages & Literatures
- Maria Orive, chair, Department of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology
- Dennis O’Rourke, chair, Department of Anthropology
- Renee Perelmutter, director, Jewish Studies Program
- Stacey Swearingen White, director, School of Public Affairs & Administration
- Hui (Faye) Xiao, chair, Department of East Asian Languages & Cultures
Chairs and directors typically serve for four to five years, the release said.