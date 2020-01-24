All classes at the University of Kansas Lawrence and Edwards campuses have been delayed until 9 a.m. due to weather, according to an alert sent out to all students, faculty and staff.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for northeast Kansas on Thursday, Jan. 23 with rain changing to snow overnight causing slick roads. The snow ended at 6 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.
Only weather essential staff are to report to campus during the delay. The Ambler Student Recreation Fitness Center closed at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning and will reopen at 9:30 a.m.