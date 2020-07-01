Commerce Bank will close its location in the Kansas Memorial Union in August, the University of Kansas Student Involvement and Leadership Center announced June 12.

Assistant Director of Student Engagement & Development Sarah Bowman said in an email to student organization leaders that Commerce Bank will permanently close its location in the Kansas Union, Retail Group Manager Cindy Ford told the SILC.

The closure was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but SILC did not include other details. It will officially close at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28.

“Please be assured this change will not affect your Commerce Bank account(s) in any way,” Ford said in the email sent to SILC.

Ford said there are four other branch locations and eight ATMs in Lawrence. The two closest to campus are at 955 Iowa St. and the 23rd Street Dillons.

KU Memorial Union Director David Mucci said in an email that Commerce Bank initially closed when KU's campus closed in the spring semester. Commerce Bank decided not to extend its lease, which is set to end Aug. 31.

“Commerce determined not to reopen the branch and will serve its campus clientele through the Union ATM presence, its local branches and the bank’s online resources,” Mucci said.

Mucci said the Union is having conversations with other banks so they can possibly open a branch in the Union for the fall semester.

SILC said this may affect some students and student organizations. While they can still use their accounts with Commerce Bank, SILC offered the Student Organization Financial Accounting System (SOFAS) as an alternative.

SOFAS is overseen by the University Procurement Services Office. It is meant to be used by student organizations looking to maintain a cash flow rather than a bank account, providing them with auditing services.

SOFAS currently works with over 200 active student organizations. Hamm said organizations should always choose only one person to manage their financials, even if they work with SOFAS or an outside bank.

“Having their money going through SOFAS ensures that there is someone always here to help them obtain their account information and balance amounts and maintain their information so it doesn’t get lost somewhere,” said SOFAS Coordinator Jessie Hamm in an email to the Kansan.

Bowman said questions about SOFAS or the closure of the Commerce Bank Union location can be directed to silcfront@ku.edu.