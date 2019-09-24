The Community Blood Center is hosting a series of blood drives this week on campus in hopes of replenishing local blood supply with the help of younger donors, said Chelsey Smith, the outreach and communications coordinator.
With the recent summer break, it has been a difficult time to collect blood due to University of Kansas students not being in Lawrence, Smith said. Labor Day Weekend caused the blood supply to decrease as well.
“So we’re recovering from a multitude of different things, but mainly it’s just been this is a really rough time of year in terms of blood donation, and people are busy, and they don’t always have time for us,” Smith said.
A large population of blood donors has been from the baby boomer generation, Smith said. Now, a large portion of this generation can't donate due to medications or being close to death. Millennials and Generation Z are not taking their spots as donors, she said.
“While blood donations tend to slow down in the summer months, the need does not,” Kim Peck, executive director of the Community Blood Center, said in a press release. “Right now, supplies are low and we need all those who are able to donate and help ensure that every patient and hospital has access to life-saving blood when they need it.”
There is a large list of reasons for patients to receive blood, including cancer treatment, car accidents and gunshot wounds, Smith said.
“I think that a lot of the reason that our younger donors don’t donate is just because they don’t understand the importance of it like our parents and our grandparents do,” Smith said.
The Community Blood Center provides almost 200,000 blood products to over 60 hospitals, relying on almost 600 volunteer donors a day.
The Lawrence community has also been working with the Community Blood Center this month, holding a series of blood drives across town. The last one will be Thursday at the Lawrence Public Library from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“So we’re trying to get more of a presence on our college campuses, in our high schools, and trying to let young donors know that blood donation really is a civic duty,” Smith said. “It’s something that will always be needed. Blood cannot be manufactured, so we have to rely on blood donors, like our college donors, to step up and be the future of our donor pool.”