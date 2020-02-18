Public health professionals and experts explained the most current information about the novel coronavirus during the "Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction" event held on Feb. 14 at Marvin Hall.
The event, sponsored by the Center for East Asian Studies and the Office of International Affairs, was designed to combat misinformation about coronavirus with information from the community’s leading experts.
Dr. Pavika Saripalli, chief of staff at Watkins Health Services, said even though the novel coronavirus presents a public threat, the flu presents as much, if not more, immediate danger.
Influenza has killed thousands of people and caused over 100,000 to be hospitalized, Saripalli said.
“Of course, coronavirus is awful," Saripalli said. "But in scope and magnitude the flu is actually doing a lot more damage in America."
Anthony Fehr, assistant professor in the department of molecular biosciences at the University, has studied coronaviruses for more than eight years. He said the flu is more dangerous, but the coronavirus does not yet have a cure.
“The big difference is for flu we have vaccines," Fehr said. "We have nothing that’s proven to counter the coronavirus."
Sheree Willis, executive director of the KU Confucius Institute, said Watkins Health Center offers walk-in appointments for flu shots, but she urges everyone to adopt good hygiene habits.
“What you need to worry about right now is hygiene, not because the coronavirus is a big threat here in Lawrence, but because ordinary colds and flus are,” Willis said.
The Director of Clinic Services at Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, Linda Craig, worked with the health department to bring information to the public about the virus during the possible case last month.
She said the primary focus of the health department is investigating these outbreaks. The health department investigates individuals to provide information that allows professionals to best deal with the patient and their symptoms, Craig said.
She said she worked with their community partners to quickly approach and address the issue.
"There's a lot of people working very hard behind the scenes," Craig said.