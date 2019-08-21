After much discussion throughout the summer, electric scooters may soon be making their way to the University of Kansas campus.
During a special session on Aug. 5, the Lawrence Transportation Commission voted to create a pilot study to test different electric scooters and determine any safety measures that might need to be added to different products.
Commissioners are still determining what this pilot study will involve, but the concern for safety led their conversation.
During this session, commissioners heard the case for Bird and VeoRide scooters coming to Lawrence and had the chance to question representatives of each company about safety and other concerns.
“This isn’t a contest of deciding which company gets to bring their scooters to Lawrence,” said Steve Evans, chair of the transportation commission. “This was the start of a conversation between the producers of these scooters and the City of Lawrence to make sure these products are safe for us and are the right thing for the city.”
Student body president Tiara Floyd made it one of her administration’s missions to bring e-scooters to KU campus and used it as a platform during elections last spring. Floyd and Internal Affairs Director Addison Henson attended the Transportation Commission session in order to make a public comment on what the electric scooters would do for the University.
“For students who come here from other countries and don’t have a way of getting around, these scooters could give them the mobility they need beyond simple bus routes,” Floyd said in her public comment to the Transportation Commission. “Public transportation like this means freedom for all students who can’t afford their own vehicles or a parking pass.”
Kansas law does not directly make electric scooters illegal, but individual cities hold the power to ban these scooters in their streets. Representatives from VeoRide and Bird both stated that they wished to work with the commission to follow the city's wishes for safety and speeds of scooters. The timeline for electric scooters coming to Lawrence is unclear at this time, but according to Evans, this is a step forward.
“We still have a long way to go ahead of us,” Evans said. “This conversation is just beginning, and there are a lot of questions left to answer before we’ll be ready for these scooters to hit the streets."