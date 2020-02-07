The Student Senate Court of Appeals issued a statement justifying its authority to hear former Government Relations Director Grant Daily’s termination appeal and directing Student Body President Tiara Floyd to appoint a special committee to fill the empty seats on the court.

Currently, there is only one member on the court; however, Article III of Student Senate Rules and Regulations (SSRR) requires five, according to the statement. Floyd must immediately appoint the committee to fill the vacancies, or the court will appoint its own members to meet the requirements of Article III, the statement said.

Daily, whose position has been vacant since Thursday at 8:02 a.m., said in a previous interview with the Kansan that he was fired.

“I’ve appealed the decision,” Daily said. “I think I was wrongfully removed from office, and at this point we’re going to wait to see what the appeals court’s opinion is.”

Student Senate Communications Director Liza Overton said Senate has no comment on the statement, as the investigation into Daily’s claim is still “under way.”

Student Senate Court of Appeals Chief Justice Zachary Kelsay said the court also has no comment, citing that it is an “ongoing case.”