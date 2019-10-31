As reports of dating violence increase at the University of Kansas, offices encourage bystander awareness through conversations with friends about what a healthy relationship looks like.
Dating violence can be experienced in more ways than physical or sexual violence, said Merrill Evans, the campus assistance resource and education coordinator. Dating violence can also encompass emotional or psychological abuse, manipulation, stalking and more.
Nearly one in four women and one in 10 men "have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime and reported some form" of intimate partner violence-related impact, according to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey by the Center for Disease Control. More than 43 million women and 38 million men experienced psychological aggression from an intimate partner.
In the University’s 2018 Annual Security Report, reports of dating violence on campus rose from three in 2017 to 11 in 2018.
“I see a lot of things like that. That oftentimes can be misconstrued as passion,” Evans said.
Common red flags in a relationship include isolation or manipulation, said Sony Heath, prevention coordinator at the Sexual Assault Prevention and Education Center.
This can include using phrases such as “I don’t know what I would do without you,” threatening harm to one’s self if a partner were to leave them, or using love and passion as a way of keeping a person from spending time away from a partner, Heath said.
“When I talk to students I find that for the most part, students understand that if your partner punches you in the face, that’s not healthy. A lot of students coming in know that. They know that and the foundation, but it’s other things like manipulation in a relationship or emotional abuse,” Heath said. “It’s those types of things that I think students are trying to wrap their brains around.”
That’s where bystander intervention makes a difference, Heath said. Though someone may not initially see those red flags in their own relationship, friends asking questions or addressing a concern can open a door to future conversations. Students who are seeing red flags in their friends’ relationships should ask questions, Heath said, even if they feel like it’s “not my business.”
“We want students to understand that it should be your business in some ways. We’d rather that than not doing anything at all,” Heath said.
Evans said for students who are or know someone experiencing dating violence, there are 12 different resources at the University and in Lawrence she recommends accessing. These include medical, public safety, counseling and education and prevention resources.
Evans said as the CARE coordinator, she is not a mandatory reporter, and can help students access any of these resources.
Students can find help at different organizations in Lawrence, such as the Willow Domestic Violence Center and the Sexual Trauma and Abuse Care Center.
“If you look at interpersonal violence, somebody’s taken away that person’s ability to make choices and so it’s really imperative that they have that agency and that autonomy moving forward,” Evans said.
Most importantly, Evans said, students should remove themselves and their own personal views on a situation to help a friend in taking the next steps toward getting out of an unhealthy relationship.
She described this as the “Platinum Standard,” a term recently used by SAPEC. The Platinum Standard is to “treat others how they want to be treated.”
“I think people in really difficult conversations have a really hard time just asking the other person how can I help you or what do you need,” Evans said. “So sort of gently removing your thoughts and opinions about the situation.”
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Resources can be found across campus and Lawrence. A list of resources can be found at kansan.com.