Dave Cook, vice chancellor of the University of Kansas Edwards campus and dean of the School of Professional Studies, was chosen as vice chancellor of public affairs at the University’s Lawrence campus, Chancellor Douglas Girod said in a message to faculty on April 7.

Cook will serve as the senior adviser to Girod and help with the leadership team on issues of communications, public affairs and economic development, the message said. Cook will also oversee all internal and external messaging, outreach and government relations.

“You will note the phrase ‘economic development’ is new to this vice chancellor title. This change reflects my belief that economic development, broadly defined, must continue to be elevated as a priority for KU,” Girod said in the message.

Cook has been the vice chancellor of the Edwards campus since 2014. He has developed relationships with industry leaders, workforce development groups, elected officials and community colleges. During his time, the campus has also increased enrollment by 36% and launched 16 new academic degree programs and 21 new academic certificates leveraging traditional, hybrid and online models, the message said.

Prior to his role at the Edwards campus, Cook spent 14 years working at the University of Kansas Medical Center and completed an American Council on Education fellowship at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

“KU needs to be innovative in how we recruit students, develop new teaching models, partner with industry, serve an increasingly diverse population, and align our campuses for maximum impact. Dave has expertise in all of these areas, and as such, he is a great fit for this position,” Girod said.

With Cook taking on a new role, the position of vice chancellor at the Edwards Campus is now open, and Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer will be providing details about the opening in the next few days, the message said.