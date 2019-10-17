Former U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom has suspended his campaign for U.S. Senate and is endorsing Kansas Senator Barbara Bollier, his campaign announced Thursday.
Grissom was one of the first Democrats to announce his candidacy in July for the Senate seat that will be open following U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts’ retirement.
“While I’m incredibly proud and humbled by the support friends have given me during this campaign, I’m announcing that I no longer intend to seek the Democratic nomination to the U.S. Senate,” Grissom said in a statement.
Bollier, who represents the 7th district in the Kansas Senate, launched her campaign for the U.S. Senate seat Wednesday.
“I’ve come to believe the most important thing I can do to help us win this race is to step aside and ask for all those that want to challenge Kansas’ status quo to unite with me in supporting Barbara Bollier," Grissom said in the statement.
Other Democrats seeking the nomination in the 2020 primary include Manhattan Mayor Pro Tem Usha Reddi and Robert Tillman.
Republican candidates in the Senate primary race include U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former NFL player Dave Lindstrom, Senate President Susan Wagle and commentator Bryan Pruitt.
“As our next U.S. Senator, I know Barbara Bollier will be an incredible advocate for working families and children, and I will do everything in my power to help elect her,” Grissom said.