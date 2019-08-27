The Dole Institute of Politics announced its program schedule for the fall semester Tuesday morning in a news release.
The events focus on a mixture of different topics: activism, current events, upcoming census and national history, according to the release.
“Our schedule this semester is filled with stories of leadership and creativity, from filmmakers to activists and beyond,” director Bill Lacy said in a statement. “We are also excited to announce our phenomenal guests for the Elizabeth Dole Women in Leadership Lecture and the Dole Leadership Prize later this semester.”
Evening programs
In Conversation with Kevin Willmott | Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
Kevin Willmott recently won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his work on “BlacKkKlansman.” Willmott will join the Dole Institute for conversation about his career as a director, filmmaker, producer, civil rights activist and University of Kansas professor.
Kansas in the U.S. Supreme Court | Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
The U.S. Supreme Court will review three separate cases involving Kansas, which will be heard in October and November. Stephen McAllister, U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, will sit down with other special guests as they discuss the constitutional issues raised in each case.
Votes for Women: Suffrage and the 19th Amendment Centennial | Sept. 24, 7 p.m.
The event will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment. It will feature professors Jinx Broussard from Louisiana State University, Teri Finneman from the University and Candi Carter Olson from Utah State University. They will examine the suffrage movement and its legacy.
The League of Wives: Heath Hardage Lee | Oct. 22, 7 p.m.
Author Heath Hardage Lee writes about rarely told stories focusing on women. Her latest book “The League of Wives” explores a group of military wives who advocated for their husbands to come home during the Vietnam War. This program will include a book sale and signing with the author.
The Evolution of TV News | Nov. 13, 7 p.m.
The rise of cable news changed the culture around TV journalism and political coverage. Consultants and lecturers Michael Cascio and Ed Hersch will discuss how television news has evolved and how TV journalists affect politics.
JUST RELEASED: our schedule of programs for the fall 2019 semester is here!— Dole Institute (@DoleInstitute) August 27, 2019
📰: https://t.co/fcBsJBoxnT pic.twitter.com/Wg5f82a2Po
Afternoon programs
Frank Jack Fletcher: Unsung Hero | Sept. 4, 3 p.m.
Politician John Kuehn will lead an exploration in the life of Frank Jack Fletcher, an influential naval commander often forgotten in history. Fletcher won three notable naval battles in the beginning of World War II against the Japanese Navy.
Prospects for Peace in Afghanistan | Sept. 17, 3 p.m.
For years, Afghanistan has waged war against state and non-state actors as conditions within the country change constantly. Former minister of the interior for Afghanistan and former Afghan ambassador to Germany Ali Ahmad Jalali discusses his book, “A Military History of Afghanistan: From the Great Game to the Global War on Terror,” on the military history of the country. The event will include a book sale and signing from the author.
Create Change: Women, Democracy and Global Politics | Sept. 25, Oct. 9, Oct. 16, Oct. 23, Oct. 30, Nov. 6, and Nov. 20, 4 p.m.
Learn how to become an advocate, activist, or even elected official in your community. Dole fellow Nancy Bocskor discusses how to make a plan from a passion to create effective change within communities. Bocskor, a “democracy coach,” is the director of the Center for Women in Politics and Public Policy at Texas Woman’s University.
Philip II “Augustus” of France | Oct. 3, 3 p.m.
In the early 1200s, Philip II of France successfully seized numerous counties and duchies controlled by England, which now makes up the basis of modern day France. John Hosler, an expert in medieval warfare, will examine some of the most influential victories by Philip.
Count me in, Kansas | Oct. 11, 2 p.m.
2020 is not only an election year, but a census year as well. The Dole Institute is teaming up with the U.S. Census Bureau to present an interactive workshop on the importance of the census and how participants can get involved to make a difference in their communities in the coming decade.
Marine, Public Servant, Kansan | Oct. 17, 3 p.m.
Ernie Garcia visits the Dole Institute alongside author Dennis Raphael Garcia to discuss his life story and his family’s experience as immigrants in the United States. Ernie became a Marine Corps Officer as well as the sergeant-at-arms for the U.S. Senate. The event will include a book sale and signing.
Taliban Safari: One day in the Surkhagan Valley | Oct. 24, 3 p.m.
Both a father and son of combat soldiers, retired Lt. Col. Paul Darling reflects on life in combat in his book, “Taliban Safari.” Darling takes combat into a broader perspective in the book, which will be discussed during the event. The program includes a book sale and signing.
Brig. Gen. Frank “Pinkie” Dorn | Nov. 14, 3 p.m.
Chinese linguist Frank “Pinkie” Dorn has served in a number of roles, from an officer to a writer, a mapmaker to an artist. Dorn went on to serve in the China-Burma-India theater. Geoff Babb will share Dorn’s life story throughout his service in World War II in the Indo-Pacific.
Battle for Marble Palace: The Forging of the Modern Supreme Court | Nov. 19, 3 p.m.
Author Michael Bobelian will visit the Dole Institute to discuss Abe Fortas' controversial nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court. The nomination ultimately failed and caused division between the two major political parties. This event includes a book sale and signing with the author.
Gen. Sir John Monash | Dec. 5, 3 p.m.
John Monash was a reserve colonel in the Australian army before World War I. Once the conflict began, he joined the army full time. He commanded Australian Corps on the Western Front. David Mills will examine Monash’s history as part of the Fort Leavenworth series the Dole Institute does.
Further information on programs and additions to the schedule can be found on the Dole Institute’s website.