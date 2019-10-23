A crowd gathered at the Dole Institute of Politics Tuesday to hear the story of Heath Hardage Lee, the author of “The League of Wives: The Untold Story of the Women Who Took on the U.S. Government to Bring Their Husbands Home.” The book tells the story of a group of women who changed the way our government negotiates prisoner-of-war and missing-in-action cases.
During the Vietnam War, Lyndon B. Johnson held the “Keep Quiet” policy, which prevented citizens from speaking out about violence during the war. Her book shares the story of the women who went against that policy, and turned the spotlight onto what was really happening in Vietnam.
“LBJ and that administration [were] working very hard to keep the women quiet,” Lee said. “They knew about the torture of the POWs for years, and they chose deliberately to cover it up, and I found a meeting memo [that] said, 'What good would it do to tell the American public about the torture.’”
Lee said this cover-up was a misreading of policy in an attempt to use tactics from the Cold War for the “very new War of Vietnam.” The “Keep Quiet” campaign kept women from speaking out when their spouses or relatives were shot down or captured during Vietnam, and is ultimately what brought the wives of POW and MIA soldiers to unite.
“When [the women] get together as a group … that was such a wake up call to me about what you can do as citizens if you organize any form of group, and you lobby for something you believe in. That was huge to me,” Lee said during the presentation.
The first action taken by the group was to go to the San Diego Union Tribune, where Lee said it reported the “North Vietnamese are not observing the Geneva Conventions and the world should know.” This destroyed the “Keep Quiet” policy in less than a day, Lee said.
In the front row of the audience sat Kathleen Frisbie, one of the women who helped create the change in government policy after losing her husband in the Vietnam War. She was also one of the women featured in Lee’s book.
“I was very grateful that she was calling attention to the POW/MIA,” Frisbie said.
Some of the documents Lee used for research were found at the Dole Institute, and that is what initially brought her to the University of Kansas. Audrey Coleman, associate director of the Dole Institute, said she met Lee in 2015 when they discussed the book and research that would turn into “The League of Wives.”
“I'm just feeling really excited,” Coleman said after the event. “For me, the most fulfilling history work is the work that connects people and brings communities together, and the story has done that over and over and over again.”
Lee’s book was published on April 2, and she said that the hardest part wasn't writing, but cutting down all of the information she had gathered.
“It’s kind of like doing a film where some will be left out on the cutting room floor,” Lee said. “This could have been a 2,000-page book, but nobody would have read it … it has to be readable. It has to be digestible.”