Domino’s Pizza is ending its partnership with KU Dining Services after it determined it could not meet the needs of University of Kansas students, Jim Schilling, the director of KU Dining Services, said.

Beginning in the Fall 2019 semester, KU Dining Services introduced its partnership as an added option for students included in the new dining plan. However, following the start of the second semester, students soon learned Domino’s was no longer accepting KU Dining Dollars.

Schilling said the termination of the University’s partnership with Domino’s came as a surprise.

“The demand for meal plan pizzas, peaking during the Super Bowl, exceeded Domino’s ability to meet Lawrence needs,” Schilling said.

Schilling said Domino’s determined it could no longer fulfill dining plan orders and first let customers know as their orders came in. Domino’s later contacted KU Dining about its decision to stop accepting meal plan orders.

Dominos’ inability to keep up with the demands of students on campus was evident throughout the fall semester, some students said.

Freshman Melisa Martin Del Campo, a resident in Down’s Hall, said Domino’s had very poor customer service.

Martin Del Campo recalled waiting an hour after placing her order to find out there was no record of her call to begin with. She said she was then put in contact with a manager who spoke to her in a condescending tone as he told her a new order would be ready in two hours.

After agreeing to wait, Martin Del Campo said the manager put her student ID number in their card machine, and after leaving her on hold for five minutes, told her their machine was not working anymore.

With hopes to avoid instances like this in the future, Schilling said KU Dining plans to introduce a national pizza brand on campus as early as fall 2020.

“This would enable us to provide another branded option for the campus and students with dining plans,” Schilling said.

For freshman Catherine Magaña, this would be a great addition to KU dining. Magaña recalled ordering Domino’s at least two to three times a week with her roommate last semester.

“I feel like it will be much harder for some people to spend their dining dollars, which is unfortunate since not all of the money on your dining plan will roll over to next year, so you just lose what you can’t spend” Magaña said.

Until a new deal is reached with another franchise, KU Dining will provide alternative accommodations for students living in the residence halls.

“We now offer students the ability to order large pizzas for carryout from KU Dining locations across campus through our self-branded pizza concept, Jay’s,” Schilling said. The offering has been well received with most of the sales happening through The Studio on Daisy Hill.”