The Kansas Department of Children and Families awarded a local agency, the Douglas County Citizens Committee on Alcoholism, with a family preservation grant to serve the Kansas City and Wichita regions, including Douglas County.
The grant will help reduce the number of children being separated from their families and placed in foster care, said Lori Alvarado, the CEO of DCCCA.
DCCCA provides family preservation services as well as substance abuse treatment for communities around the state.
Family preservation is a voluntary service offered to families that have a child at risk of being placed in foster care.
As of Sept. 30, there are 7,569 children in out of home placement statewide, according to the DCF website.
The family preservation grant will help fund intensive therapy that will occur in the homes of Kansas families to strengthen family functioning and connection to community resources, Alvarado said.
“Obviously, with our foster care numbers in the state of Kansas, the services [are] needed and will be critical in helping us stem that tide in the number of children going to foster care,” Alvarado said.
Currently, the family preservation program in Douglas County is provided under a different contractor, KVC Kansas, and DCCCA will take over the program next year.
In a statement released on Sept. 13, Gov. Laura Kelly said that DCCCA and two other family service providers were well qualified to help Kansas families.
“At the beginning of my administration, I canceled previously awarded family preservation grants because of the lack of transparency,” Kelly said. “I am pleased to say that the Department for Children and Families with assistance from the Department of Administration have chosen well qualified partners to assist in our efforts to strengthen families.”
Starting Jan. 1, 2020, DCCCA will begin managing family preservation services. The grant lasts until June 30, 2024, said Alex Wiebel, DCCCA communications strategist. Along with Douglas County, the family preservation program will serve four other counties in the Kansas City area and 10 counties in the Wichita area.
“We are excited to serve families in those communities and continue our mission of improving lives,” Wiebel said.
The major difference after the switch to DCCCA is a two-tier referral process, Alvarado said. Families in need of services will begin at the first tier, where they will receive around six weeks of intensive in-home services with a master’s-level therapist. The therapist will be in the family’s home anywhere from six to 12 hours a week.
If the family needs more concentrated therapy, the second tier is provided by a bachelor’s-level social worker or counselor for six to eight hours a week for three to six months. These professionals will help connect the family to community resources to help with things such as early childhood development, budgeting, mental health services or other educational services, job training, and other services that will help stabilize the family.
The families needing services will be referred to DCCCA from DCF, Alvarado said.
“DCF looks forward to working together to reduce risk and safety concerns for children and keep Kansas families together,” Laura Howard, DCF secretary, said in a statement.
DCCCA is currently contracted to serve 600 referred families next year, Alvarado said.
DCCCA currently provides other services to Lawrence from its three locations, including confidential services for substance use disorder in the form of both outpatient treatment services and residential services. The residential substance use disorder is specifically for women and children and entails 40 hours of treatment activities per week, along with childcare for children 11 years old and younger.
If the children are school-aged, the agency will enroll them in USD 497 if they are not already attending a school and ensure they have transportation there, Alvarado said.
Other services currently provided by DCCCA include prevention services for substance abuse, mental health promotions and suicide prevention, Alvarado said. The agency also recruits, trains and supports foster families in Douglas County.
“That’s a hugely important role and very hard work,” Alvarado said. “And we come alongside them and support them, so they have the resources they need to be great foster parents.”