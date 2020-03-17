Douglas County has its first case of the novel coronavirus, according to a press release from the health department sent out Tuesday, March 17.
The man who tested positive is in his 20s and had recently been in Florida, where there are 186 positive cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, according to CNN.
Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is in the process of identifying anyone who the patient is in contact with or who could have been exposed to the virus. Those individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms, according to the press release.
This is Kansas’ 15th case of COVID-19. Forty-nine states in the U.S. now have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Nationally, there are over 5,359 cases and nearly 100 deaths, according to CNN.
“We have been working diligently with our local partners to prepare for a positive case here,” Director Dan Partridge said in the press release. “This confirms what we’ve thought for days now — that coronavirus is in our community, and we need to take appropriate action.”
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.