The Douglas County Health Officer Thomas Marcellino issued a “stay at home” order for all Douglas County residents Sunday night, to go into effect Tuesday, March 24.
The order is part of the county’s efforts to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak. It does not prevent University of Kansas students from moving out of dorms or employees making a quick trip to get things from their offices, according to a press release from Lawrence Douglas County Public Health.
Neighboring counties, such as Wyandotte, Johnson and Leavenworth counties, issued similar orders to prevent the spread of the virus. Residents are ordered to remain home except for trips to groceries stores, gas stations, pharmacies and health care facilities.
“With full community cooperation, this proactive public health order can minimize the impact of COVID-19 on our Douglas County community,” Marcellino said.
The elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions must stay at home, according to the press release, and the order will remain in effect until at least April 23.
As of Sunday, March 22, there have been four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Douglas County.