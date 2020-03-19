In an attempt to slow the growth of the COVID-19 outbreak, Douglas County Health Officer Thomas Marcellino prohibited public gatherings of more than 10 people and ordered all restaurants, bars, dining facilities, taverns, night clubs and movie theaters to close through April 1 yesterday afternoon.
Though all other businesses involved in the order must close completely, restaurants can continue to provide drive-through and delivery services. Johnson County and Wyandotte County recently ordered similar restrictions, according to a press release.
Many Lawrence restaurants have already announced closures or limited services, such as drive-through or carryout options only.
“It is incredibly important during this time for people to limit their gatherings to less than 10 people as we try to flatten the curve of the spread of this virus and for people to avoid nonessential community engagement and nonessential trips out of their homes,” Marcellino said in the press release.
The limitation of 10-person gatherings makes exceptions for government and judicial functions, healthcare facilities, private business operations, religious and faith-based activities, weddings and funerals.
Kansas has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and Douglas County has one at time of publication.