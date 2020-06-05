A Douglas County man who attended a protest in Lawrence Sunday tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release Friday from the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.
The health department was notified Friday of the positive result after a sample was taken the day before. The individual was not wearing a mask while at the protest, according to the release.
Anyone who attended the protest is being asked to monitor for symptoms by the county health department.
“Similar to what we would ask anyone who goes out in public right now, we are asking anyone who attended the recent protest to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate if they become sick as well as call their healthcare provider for next steps,” said Informatics Director Sonia Jordan in a statement.
Douglas County has at least 69 cases of COVID-19, according to a Thursday county update from Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health. Of these cases, 65 people have recovered.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say symptoms may appear two to 14 days after being exposed to the virus. Symptoms may include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.
The health department recommends Lawrence residents continue following social distancing practices, such as wearing a mask and standing six feet away from others.
Anyone who notices symptoms is asked to contact their healthcare provider.
The Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health Coronavirus hotline is available to those without primary care providers at 785-856-4343.