Students traveling for Thanksgiving break this weekend may run into snow or sleet as they leave Lawrence.
Friday, there's a slight chance of snow before noon in Lawrence, then a slight chance of rain and snow in between 11 a.m. to noon.
Saturday through Monday will have a mixture of sunny and cloudy weather in Lawrence. Local travel should be easy.
But coming into Tuesday, as people may be starting to leave for Thanksgiving break, there's a slight chance of snow and rain, according to the National Weather Service. As of Wednesday, the chance of precipitation is around 20%.
The National Weather Service said the probability for widespread hazardous weather across the northeast corner of Kansas is low Thursday to Tuesday.
For students traveling to Wichita this week, there's a slight chance of snow on Thursday, in between midnight and 3 a.m. Friday.
Throughout most of the Midwest heading into the weekend, the chances of hazardous weather are low.