Election day is today, Tuesday, Nov. 5, and Lawrence residents will vote to fill three spots on the Lawrence City Commission and four spots on the Lawrence School Board.
Six candidates are running to fill the three seats open on the Lawrence City Commission. Read the Kansan’s profiles on each candidate.
Also read previous Kansan coverage on each candidate at different community forums:
Five candidates are running to fill the four seats open on the Lawrence School Board. Those are Paula Smith, Carole Cadue-Blackwood, Erica Hill, Shannon Kimball and Thea Perry.
Kansas voters statewide will also be asked to approve a constitutional amendment that would end adjusting federal census data to the permanent addresses of college students and military residents, rather than having it be where residents live at the moment.
Lawrence Transit and KU on Wheels are offering free rides on Tuesday to encourage residents to vote.
It's election day, Lawrence!— KU Transit (@TransitKU) November 5, 2019
Douglas County residents can find out where they are registered through the Douglas County website, douglascountyks.org. Other students can find out where they’re registered through the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.