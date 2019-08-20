The Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating alleged criminal activity at a research facility for the University of Kansas, reports said Tuesday afternoon.
Andy Hyland, a spokesperson for the University, confirmed law enforcement was present on campus Tuesday, he said in a statement to the Kansan. Hyland said there is no threat to public safety.
The FBI was present at the University’s Life Sciences Research Laboratories complex, located at 1501 Wakarusa Drive.
The Kansan reached out to Bridget Patton from the Kansas City, Missouri, Division of the FBI, but did not receive a response by time of press.
The complex houses research offices associated with the University’s Center for Environmentally Beneficial Catalysis, as well as the Bioscience and Technology Business Center Expansion Facility.
The Lawrence Journal-World reported Tuesday afternoon the FBI was investigating alleged criminal activity on the University of Kansas Lawrence campus. The Journal-World reported that cars with U.S. government tags and an unmarked van, which appeared to be a mobile crime lab, were in the parking lot.
When a Kansan reporter went to the complex on Tuesday at about 4 p.m., the cars were no longer there.