Students leaving early for winter break or heading to finals Monday morning may experience travel challenges due to wintry weather, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures will dip down tonight, with a low of 22 degrees.
Sunday morning, there is a 70% chance of snow, but by nightfall the chance of precipitation drops to 60%, including the potential for a wintry mix or ice. There is little or no expected accumulation of ice. The high will be 29 degrees, and the low is expected to fall to 20 degrees.
The snow will develop early Sunday morning and continue through Monday morning. A wintry mix may also be possible. #kswx pic.twitter.com/Dew3WiqmMo— NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) December 13, 2019
Precipitation mostly in the form of snow will continue until Monday afternoon, leaving behind a low of 15 degrees Monday night. The total accumulation of snow in Lawrence is expected to be between three and four inches.
The rest of the week will be clear, with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
As the possibility of mixed precipitation may create slick and hazardous road conditions, the NWS recommends keeping an eye on local road conditions. Cautious travel is recommended on all roads.