The first novel coronavirus-related death in Kansas was reported Thursday afternoon, Governor Laura Kelly announced in a news conference.
The death was a man in his 70s from Wyandotte County who lived in a long-term care facility, Kelly said. He was receiving care at a local hospital at the time of his death.
“Every effort is being made to mitigate the spread of the virus, including quarantining all who are known to have been in contact with this individual,” Kelly said at the news conference.
Kelly declared a state of emergency in Kansas following the patient’s death. She said this will allow her administration to use state resources to assist Kansas residents.
Lee Norman, secretary for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, urged Kansas residents to practice social distancing, and continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines in preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus.