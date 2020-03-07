Kansas has its first presumptive positive case of the novel coronavirus, Governor Laura Kelly announced in a press conference Saturday.
The woman who tested positive is a Johnson County Resident under the age of 50. She is in home isolation per CDC guidance, Kelly said.
The results will be confirmed by the CDC, but the case is being treated as positive unless determined otherwise, according to a press release from Governor Kelly's office.
We learned today that Kansas has its first presumptive positive case of COVID-19. As I have said previously, our state is well prepared. (1/5)https://t.co/87T5E6wlcF— Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) March 8, 2020
This is the state’s first positive case of CO-VID 19. Twenty-nine states in the U.S. now have confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus. Across the country, there are over 400 cases and 19 deaths, according to CNN.
In a statement, U.S. Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall urged Kansans not to panic.
“This is not a time to panic at all. This is the time to implement plans we’ve been urging families and organizations to prepare,” Marshall said. “Wash your hands. Stay home if you’re sick. Use common sense.”
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.