The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch Thursday afternoon for Lawrence and surrounding areas in northeast and central Kansas.
The watch will be in effect beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday and will last through Friday afternoon.
"A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall is expected to develop across north central and northeast Kansas this evening and will move southeast across central and east central Kansas overnight," the NWS alert said. "Flash flooding of rivers, streams and low water crossing including some roadways could occur. Be especially careful at night, and do not drive through flooded roadways."
NWS predicts one to three inches of rainfall in watch areas, which in a short period of time could cause flash flooding.
The alert recommended monitoring later forecasts in the case of a warning being issued.