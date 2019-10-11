As a flu-like virus begins to spread across campus, many students are being advised not to attend classes to avoid spreading the sickness.
The virus, called Enterovirus, has many of the same side effects as the flu, including fever, headache, body aches and fatigue.
“We’re having to get [students with the virus] out of class because they’re contagious, but when we do that nasal swab to identify the virus, it’s testing negative for … the vast majority of people,” said Dr. Pavika Saripalli, interim chief of staff of Watkins Health Services.
Despite campus not yet seeing many cases of the flu, KU health officials are still encouraging students to get their flu shot to prepare for the upcoming flu season. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment creates weekly samplings from across the state to spot signs of influenza, Saripalli said. So far, the department has only seen one or two cases.
However, the East Coast as well as some larger cities across the country are beginning to see the flu spread. It has not yet spread to the Midwest and is expected to arrive around Thanksgiving and reach high levels by December, Saripalli said.
People can still receive the flu shot even after having the flu, Saripalli said.
“We’ve had students get [influenza] A in the fall and get B in the spring,” Saripalli said. “So there are a lot of people that recommend getting a flu shot even if you think you had the flu already for the season.”
Watkins has seen an increase in the number of flu shots given so far this year. More students have received a flu shot than ever before. Diana Malott, interim director of Watkins, believes it may be due to text messages and emails that have been sent out to students that encourage them to receive the flu shot.
"It’s definitely worthwhile," Saripalli said. "It’ll save you a lot of missed days of class."
There is no KU requirement that says students have to receive a flu shot, but Watkins health officials encourage it. Students can begin receiving their flu shots now and are recommended to do so in October, Saripalli said.
“People that get the flu might not even realize they have the flu, but they can still shed virus and give it to somebody else,” Malott said. “So we really encourage them to get it, and we always try to make sure that we have enough flu vaccine that anybody who wants one can get one.”
The flu shot is covered by most insurance plans, but if a student who wishes to receive one does not have insurance, the staff of Watkins will work with the student to pay the bill, Malott said. The KU student health insurance plan covers most injections under preventive care.
“A student would never have to have money in their pocket when they came if they got the flu shot,” Malott said.
Students can receive their flu shot as a walk-in, or they can make an appointment. Watkins charges $35, which is cheaper than many other businesses across Lawrence, Malott said.
Watkins will continuously receive the flu shot from its provider as long as students are requesting it. It currently has around 2,000 doses and will continue to order more as long as needed, Malott said.
Nick Bodine, a senior studying Biology, received his flu shot from Watkins.
“I like to get them to be safe,” Bodine said.
Health officials develop a new formula for the flu shot every year based on the results from the previous flu season, Malott said. They also look to Australia to see how their flu season was to prepare for when it spreads to the United States, which shows this year’s flu season may be very impactful.
The flu shot at Watkins covers most of the strains of the flu and is available for people 65 years and older who are in need of a higher dose.
When asked what Malott would like KU students to know about the flu shot, she said, “Oh, boy. They don’t hurt that much.”
Along with Watkins, flu shots are also available at the following businesses in Lawrence:
· The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department
· CVS Minute Clinic, receive a $5 Target gift card if at the CVS in Target