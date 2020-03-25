Carl Lejuez, who served as dean of the college of liberal arts and sciences at the University of Kansas, announced via Twitter that he will be leaving the University to become provost at the University of Connecticut.
“In a time of unprecedented crisis and uncertainty, the role of community has never been more important. With this in mind, I am honored beyond words to join the University of Connecticut as provost,” Lejuez said in the tweet.
Lejuez served as interim provost of the University and was one of four final candidates for the permanent provost position, but the University ultimately gave the position to Barbara Bichelmeyer.
Chancellor Douglas Girod thanked Lejuez in a press release for his accomplishments as dean.
"Carl approached his work at KU with passion, humor and enthusiasm, which inspired all of us who had the pleasure of working with him," Girod said.
John Colombo, a professor of psychology and director of the Schiefelbusch Institute for Life Span Studies, will continue as interim dean through the fall 2020 semester, according to the press release.
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information is available.