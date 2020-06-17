The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics hosted “A Conversation on Race” Tuesday night following several weeks of protests across the United States against police brutality.
The event, which was held via Zoom and livestreamed on YouTube, was hosted by Barbara Ballard, senior associate director at the Dole Institute and a state representative for Lawrence. It featured two former Dole fellows: Roosevelt Barfield and Cherylyn Harley LeBon.
Ballard began by touching on the meaning of George Floyd’s death and why it has caused such a diverse audience to mobilize.
Barfield, who retired from the U.S. Army as brigadier general and is currently a professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, said he thinks of Floyd as a “catalyst” beyond the pain that his death has caused.
“Pain comes in two forms. One that hurts and makes us feel like we don’t have a choice,” he said. “Then there’s a pain that alters behavior.”
LeBon, assistant administrator for intergovernmental affairs for former president George W. Bush, said she felt sadness, despair and confusion when she watched the viral video of Floyd's death.
“[The video] was so violent and so barbaric that I think everyone could agree that this was an awful thing,” LeBon said. “It also resonated with people around the world that how could one human being treat another human being like this.”
Barfield and LeBon both also emphasized the role of leaders and institutions to produce change.
Barfield said leaders are necessary because they are the ones who articulate a vision of diversity. He said even though racist thoughts can’t be controlled, racist statements can be disallowed in public institutions and situations.
“Policies have to be put in place so we have a framework of what is considered to be constructive thoughts, constructive comments,” Barfield said.
LeBon said some organizations such as the military, educational institutions and many corporations, enforce sensitivity training to staff, which refers to interracial awareness training. However, the issue is about how these trainings do not occur often enough.
Both guests agreed inequality manifests in different facets of society during the event.
“[Inequality] almost needs to be approached from a very holistic and comprehensive aspect in society,” LeBon said.
LeBon’s advice to individuals who want to engage in the movement was to listen and observe. Barfield said even though not everybody can be physically active, everyone can have a level of interaction, for example, through social media.
The Dole Institute plans to host a series of other events focused on race issues. Announcements about those will be made on later dates.
“We need to continue our conversations including all the racism,” Ballard said. “We are American people, not Black people, or any other race of people.”