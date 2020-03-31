The Free Staters coalition introduced its first three official platforms in a coalition meeting Sunday, March 29, via Zoom.
The platforms include the following:
Turning campus dining halls into study halls during finals and midterms weeks after their regular hours so students don't have to walk home late from the libraries
Creating a Safe Walk Service at the University of Kansas similar to Jaywalk, which would allow public safety officers to escort students to and from different locations on campus from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Improving accessibility at the University of Kansas, with an emphasis on the Hawk Route and JayLift
The coalition plans on introducing two to three platforms every week leading up to the election at each of their Sunday meetings, presidential candidate Apramay Mishra said.
Vice presidential candidate Grant Daily said one of the platforms he is most looking forward to is improving accessibility.
“I’m really interested in the way that we’re going to be able to help groups that are generally left on the margin,” Daily said in an interview with the Kansan following the meeting. “I don’t have any memory over the past several years of anyone in Student Senate properly advocating for people with a disabled background.”
Coalition members discussed expanding JayLift, the University’s on-campus paratransit service, and fixing some of the accessible automatic door openers on the Hawk Route — a route on campus which is wheelchair accessible — which students they spoke with said often don’t work.
“I think that’s been an issue in the past for Senate to promise that they’ll work on accessibility but not actually follow through,” campaign manager Addison Henson said in the meeting. “Going forward, this week will be a lot about contacting stakeholders and just seeing what they think, what the feasibility is in regards to implementing a lot of these platforms and just what moves we need to take in order to see something actually done.”
University Affairs Committee Chair Max Schieber said some coalition members spoke with Director of KU Dining Services Jim Schilling in a meeting earlier in the semester about their platform to transform dining halls into study halls after-hours. During the meeting, Schieber said Schilling was confident their platform could be implemented in the upcoming fall semester.
The coalition also plans to reach out to the University Transportation Services to discuss the feasibility of implementing a Safe Walk Program, said Student Senate Assistant Treasurer and coalition member Sam Reinig in the meeting.
Though not yet officially introduced as a platform, Daily said he is also looking forward to reforming senate internally.
“I think Senate in so many different ways is broken, from the election to the governing,” Daily said in an interview with the Kansan following the meeting. “I think the whole process is pretty well flawed, and we need to take a hard look at it. I’m really happy and appreciative that we’re going to have the chance to change the minds and change the trends in Senate.”
Mishra said the coalition is also organizing meetings with different student groups on campus to hear their concerns and recruit new members to Senate.
“The common trends that I’ve noticed in all of the platform discussions it’s really about trying to help people at this University who really are underrepresented,” Mishra said in an interview with the Kansan after the meeting. “For instance, accessibility in the past has been a big issue. This year, we specifically want to make sure that we can have some tangible achievements by the end of our administration.”