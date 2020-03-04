Free Staters is the only coalition running in the 2020 Student Senate Elections, said Elections Commission Chair Wyatt Risovi-Hendrickson.
The deadline for a coalition to file for the election was Friday, Feb. 28, at 5 p.m.
This is the second year in a row that a coalition is running unopposed in the Student Senate race. Last year, Student Body President Tiara Floyd and Student Body Vice President Seth Wingerter led the only coalition, Crimson+Blue. Voter turnout dropped from nearly 30% in 2018 to approximately 10% in 2019.
Free Staters is led by presidential candidate Apramay Mishra and vice presidential candidate Grant Daily. Mishra is currently the finance committee vice chair, and Daily is a College of Liberal Arts and Sciences senator and the former government relations director.
“I think we kind of anticipated this to some extent, so now it’s just about getting people interested in Student Senate, figuring out how we can make it an accessible space and just make this election season fun and getting people involved, despite the fact that it’s not competitive,” said Addison Henson, Free Staters’ campaign manager and the current internal affairs director.
The coalition is still working on developing its platforms but is discussing running on platforms focused on student engagement, mental health and sexual assault prevention.
The coalition has used its past three meetings to brainstorm ideas for its campaign. Members have discussed reforming Student Senate internally, increasing STD testing on campus, shifting dining halls into study halls after hours and revitalizing residence halls.
Henson said she is excited for the freedom that the lack of competition will give the coalition members in developing their platforms.
“In terms of platforms, it definitely gives us an opportunity to push the envelope a little bit more because you don't have to be as safe with what you’re asking for when you [don’t] have to consider how it looks against an opponent,” Henson said.
While coalitions can no longer file for the election, the deadline for all independent candidates is March 30, Hendrickson said.
Henson said the next steps for the Free Staters include getting input from campus leaders to finalize their platforms, solidifying leadership within the coalition and preparing for the election season.
The coalition’s next meeting is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, in the Kansas Union.