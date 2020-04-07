The Free Staters coalition unveiled 14 platforms focused on affordability, student wellness, inclusivity and internal senate reform in a coalition meeting Sunday, April 5 via Zoom.
The platforms include the following:
Creating a universal scholarship page where students can apply for University-funded and outside scholarships.
Reducing the cost of internship credit hours.
Increasing the University minimum wage for on-campus jobs.
Creating an online appointment system for Counseling and Psychological Services, where students can schedule appointments through an online portal.
Decreasing wait times for walk-in appointments at CAPS.
Subsidizing and reducing the price of STI testing at Watkins.
Increasing the number of gender-inclusive bathrooms on campus.
Installing menstrual product dispensers in men’s restrooms on campus.
Providing online diversity, equity and inclusivity training, similar to the University’s AlcoholEdu and EVERFI mandatory trainings.
Giving students an option to change their name in the Enroll and Pay system to help students who identify as transgender.
Establishing regular contact between Student Senate and student groups, and their organizational senators.
Restructuring and revising Student Senate Rules and Regulations, Senate’s rules and guidelines.
Building a community in Student Senate by hosting more events.
Adding an online bill tracker to Senate’s official website.
Senate University Affairs Committee Chair and Free Staters co-platform director Max Schieber said the coalition will release at least 25 platforms by the election. All of the platforms fall into nine categories: affordability, student life, safety and sexual assault prevention, accessibility, student wellness, affordability, inclusivity, Senate reform and sustainability.
“When we think about the issues on campus, I think they fundamentally break down into those categories,” Schieber said.
Presidential candidate Apramay Mishra said he is excited to implement the coalition’s Senate reform platforms. Through one of their platforms, they plan on designating a member of executive staff to meet with student groups, Mishra said.
“Every student organization is entitled to at least $100 of general funding from Senate,” Mishra said. “[We plan on] going out to these student groups and asking them what they want to see from us, because we’re their representatives in terms of advocacy on a University-wide level and to faculty, staff and administration, we’re their outlet for them to voice concerns.”
Vice presidential candidate Grant Daily said all of the platforms are equally important and he is looking forward to working to implement them if elected.
“Our platforms are designed to help students. They’re designed to aid them across the board in as many ways that we’re able to imagine,” Daily said. “That’s one of the real passions that I have in student government, is that we’re able to really assert ourselves in a variety of different ways and to our best ability, help people.”
Daily and Schieber both said they will try their best to implement all of the platforms.
“Really, this is a playbook to show the student body and say, ‘If you agree with us, we can be your Patrick Mahomes and each of the plays that you’ll see coming after them,’" Daily said. "It’s not going to be a touchdown in every single one, but we’re going to throw it like it is and we’re going to try to make sure it is.”
Free Staters is running against independent candidates Isabella Southwick and William Wilk, who recently released their first four campaign platforms. Voting for the 2020 Student Senate Election opens April 19 and closes April 25.