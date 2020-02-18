Members of presidential candidate Apramay Mishra's and vice presidential candidate Grant Daily’s Free Staters coalition discussed platform ideas in their meeting Sunday night in the first-floor classroom of Templin Residence Hall.

The coalition’s potential platform ideas include the following:

Increased STD testing on campus.

Improving the Hawk Route.

Revitalizing residence halls, including GSP and Corbin Residence Halls and the scholarship halls.

Increasing revenue generation in the Ambler Student Recreation Center.

Shifting dining halls into study halls.

Offering rentable class equipment, such as graduation gowns and lab coats.

Providing complimentary counseling for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and more.

During the meeting, the Free Staters discussed the possibility of taking old blenders from The Roasterie and passing them on to the rec center so staff can use them to make smoothies and generate revenue.

Coalition members also talked about reinstituting the Safe Walk Program at the University of Kansas, which would allow Public Safety Officers to accompany students to and from different locations on campus. A number of universities provide this service, including Oklahoma State University and Purdue University.

'Free Staters' kicks off student senate election season as first coalition Vice Chair of the Student Senate Finance Committee Aparamay Mishra and former Student Senate Government Relations Director Grant Daily launched their Free State coalition Thursday night.

“The issue is that SafeRide can’t take you to your car or to another academic building, so I’d be really interested in definitely researching the reinstitution of Safe Walk,” said Free Staters’ Campaign Manager Addison Henson, who led the meeting.

The Free Staters discussed ways to implement their platform idea of turning dining halls into study halls. Henson said this would provide more work hour opportunities for resident assistants and a quieter study environment for students with loud roommates.

Daily said this would help students especially during finals and midterms week.

During the meeting, Student Senate University Affairs Committee Chair Max Schieber, who is also a member of the Free Staters coalition, also proposed a platform to continue the University’s airport shuttle program providing transportation for students to and from the Kansas City International Airport. Schieber helped launch the program and said he has received positive feedback from it.

“One [platform] that I really liked was the shuttle service,” Mishra said in an interview with the Kansan following the meeting. “Max had talked about that previously and it seems like a pretty simple thing that could get done — increasing accessibility for out-of-state students.”

The coalition will meet again Sunday, February 23 at 6 p.m. in the Daisy Hill Commons, where they will meet with student groups, start setting leadership roles and discuss platforms.

“I think it’s really just asking the students what they want to see change,” Mishra said. “Just meeting with student groups in those individual settings often exposes larger problems across the campus.”