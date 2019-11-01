The number of people affected by sexually transmitted infections in Kansas and at the University of Kansas rose in the last year.
Nationwide, the number of syphilis cases has risen by 14% to more than 35,000 cases, gonorrhea by 5% to more than 580,000 cases and chlamydia by 3% to more than 1.7 million cases from 2017 to 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers are continuing to rise.
Kathy Guth, a nurse in women’s health at Watkins Health Services, said there has been a steady increase in the number of STIs recorded at Watkins in the past one to two years. Guth said the increase has been mostly with chlamydia and gonorrhea.
Christopher Penn, a doctor with the Internal Medicine Group at Lawrence Memorial Hospital who emphasizes in infectious diseases, said chlamydia is the most common STI the hospital sees. Gonorrhea and syphilis are less common, but cases are increasing.
Douglas, Johnson and Shawnee Counties have seen an increase in chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis, and Guth said the University is at risk because of its proximity.
“Trying to encourage our students to get routine testing is something that we’re really trying to do,” Guth said.
Students are encouraged to get tested once a year or every time they are with a new sexual partner. They can do so at Watkins by scheduling an appointment or just walking in.
As a way to prevent receiving an STI, Guth and Penn encourage students to wear condoms even if on birth control, which Guth said has been happening less on campus and nationwide.
“You’re getting protection from pregnancy but not from the STIs,” Guth said. “So that’s the reason I think that there may be less emphasis on condom use and also the risk of these diseases.”
Guth said Watkins has been doing more STI screenings in recent years and thinks that could be why it's seeing increases in the number of cases.
The cost for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and HIV screenings at Watkins are $88. Guth said insurance typically covers these tests, and students without insurance can use payment plans if needed.
Guth said a large concern among students is whether the screening will show up on the insurance for their parent’s knowledge. She said insurance typically just says “lab results” and never the specific testing.
“Our main concern is their health … and mak[ing] sure that they’re healthy and getting treatment on it,” Guth said.
Chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis are all treatable, and Guth said getting an early diagnosis is important for treatment. Chlamydia can be cured with antibiotics that can be taken in one dose or seven days, Penn said. Gonorrhea can also be cured with antibiotics. Syphilis can be cured with penicillin.