Gov. Laura Kelly announced that she will be issuing an executive order that limits gatherings to a maximum of 10 people during a press conference on Monday, March 23.
This announcement rescinds her previous executive order, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.
“While none of us want to see these orders go into effect, it is necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus within these communities,” Kelly said in the press conference.
Several counties already have stay-at-home orders, including Douglas County. Eighty-nine of the 105 Kansas counties do not have a confirmed positive coronavirus case, which is why a statewide stay-at-home order has not yet been announced.
