Correction: A previous version of this story stated this was Gov. Laura Kelly's third executive order. This was her fourth.
No one in the state of Kansas will be evicted until May 1, in an effort to provide relief for Kansans who will struggle as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to an executive order Gov. Laura Kelly issued this morning.
The executive order temporarily prohibits evictions and foreclosures across the state. It was issued to support Kansans who might miss mortgage or rent payments as a result of lost wages, according to the press release.
This is the fourth executive order that Kelly has issued as a result of COVID-19, which has killed one Kansan and sickened 16.
“We understand that this pandemic is creating unprecedented challenges for people across the state,” Kelly said in the press release. “Kansas families need our support and my administration is committed to doing everything it can to make sure Kansans can stay in their homes and businesses. It’s a necessary step to further protect Kansans’ health and safety.”
This story is developing. It will be updated as more information becomes available.