In an effort to cross cultural barriers and help students practice speaking Spanish, the department of Spanish and Portuguese is continuing its Hablemos program this semester.
At these events, students meet weekly at McLain's Market with a few members of the graduate association for the department of Spanish and Portuguese (GRASP) and have full conversations in Spanish about a new topic. On Sept. 13, the topic was independence holidays and students were able to compare and contrast how they celebrate Independence Day versus how people from Spanish-speaking countries celebrate.
According to Zach Glassett, a Spanish instructor and Ph.D. student at the University, the theme was chosen because many Latin American countries gained independence from Spain during September. All of the sessions, he said, will follow a similar, familiar theme that will help students easily connect to different cultures.
“It’s hard to have people talk about things that they don’t know anything about, so we try to pick things that students would know a lot about: pop culture, sports, food, movies, past times, hobbies — anything that we can think of so that they can make connections to be able to use their Spanish in ways that actually are meaningful to them and not just repeating facts that they learned in class,” Glassett said.
Typically, only advanced Spanish students attend Hablemos, though the event is open to students of all levels. Glassett thinks that this is because advanced speakers feel more comfortable in a conversation setting and says that he would like to see this change.
“The more that students practice, even if they feel like they didn’t understand … being there, listening, is still helpful,” Glassett said. “Any exposure to Spanish for these students is good exposure. The more they go and the more they practice, the better they’re going to feel at the end of the semester.”
Quinn Leyda, a sophomore from Topeka studying anthropology, Latin American and Caribbean studies and Spanish, attended his first Hablemos event on Sept. 13 and is looking forward to returning again soon.
“I studied abroad this summer for Spanish, and I really fell in love with speaking in Spanish and I miss it. I got to see how much it helps and how much it advances my ability, so I just wanted to get that back,” Leyda said.
Leyda said that he enjoyed Hablemos because it is difficult to have quality conversation practice in a classroom setting.
“I think that you don’t get enough conversation in class. Even in a conversation section in class, it isn’t quite enough and it’s not as natural like the stuff that we talked about today, which is cool stuff, but we were all giving our opinions and having normal conversations about different things,” Leyda said.
Hipatia Medina-Ágreda, a Spanish instructor and Ph.D. student at the University, agrees with Leyda and said Hablemos is helpful to students in a way that the classroom is not because of the more informal setting where students do not have to worry about a grade and can just learn.
“When you’re in the classroom, you have certain structure. You’re working towards a grade versus being in an environment where you just relax and talk and let’s just have fun,” Medina-Ágreda said. “It’s a different way of learning and a different way of having to create a sentence in this spot at the moment, and I think it’s a different way to practice Spanish and just get involved with different topics, not just maybe what we see in a classroom.”
Though the practice is important in Hablemos, Media-Ágreda said her purpose is to help students understand another culture.
“The main purpose is to promote the Spanish language as a way to reach others and share Hispanic culture … to help with these cross-cultural barriers that we have. The more that we learn about each other, the more that we learn about other cultures, we’re more tolerant and we get more diversity,” Medina-Ágreda said.
Glassett agreed but said another one of his goals was to help students empathize with others who they may not have the chance to interact with.
“I think the cultural learning is great. I think they are learning a lot in that sense, but I think that they’re also learning to connect with a different culture on a human level and, for me, that is almost more beneficial and means more than the cultural learning,” Glassett said.
Students meet on Fridays at McLain's Market from 4 p.m to 5 p.m.