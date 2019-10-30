Harvard Institute of Politics Polling Director John Volpe brought the University of Kansas together for a special student-centric discussion on current events in the United States.
Volpe held a presentation to a group of 35 students on Oct. 29 at the Dole Institute of Politics as part of the 2019 KU Civic Engagement and Leadership events.
The event served as a conversation among students of various backgrounds and political beliefs, held in a safe environment where they could share their opinions and hear others' thoughts as well.
The information gathered from the session will be used in the Harvard Institute of Politics nationally renowned youth polling project, according to the event description.
"A critically important part of my job, as a pollster focusing on youth opinions, is to make sure that as many young people have a voice as possible in politics but also in inspiring our students and writing better poll questions," Volpe said.
Volpe opened the evening's discussion by asking the group what makes them feel optimistic about the United States.
Audience members said they felt encouraged that young people are coming out to get involved.
"I feel a little more hopeful seeing people that care," said Samuel Clark, a sophomore from Manhattan studying psychology.
The conversation continued with discussions on the students' first political memories, and audience members participated in word association tasks, where they named the first animal that came to their heads when told a presidential candidate's name.
For example, one member described Bernie Sanders as a sloth, while others described him as a workhorse.
Audience members then discussed what they thought was going right and wrong in their lives. They listed job stress, cost of inflation, and starting a new life after college as subjects that worried them.
Halfway through, Volpe indicated that he would be pushing back more on responses, putting some students who were staying quiet on the spot.
"I felt good that we were able to provide everyone with a place where they could be recognized as individuals who have valid points of view, and they just may be different than mine or yours,” Volpe said.
Logan Green, a freshman from Gardner studying engineering, was one of the students singled out early in the conversation.
"It's honestly pretty tough because I've never had to do that before," he said. "I wanted to make sure that I represented my beliefs and my party in a way that maybe most people don't know about."
Students from all walks of life and regions of the country shared differing viewpoints in the discussion, from gun control to the election. Barbara Ballard, senior associate director of the Dole Institute, said the civility conversation was important for change.
"As you notice, there were some from rural areas, urban areas, small schools, big schools, conservative ideas," Ballard said. "You got to listen to what other people had to say. It's an opportunity to express yourself, and the only way you learn how to change an attitude is to listen."
Volpe said he came to Lawrence five years ago. He said he felt optimistic that college students are willing to have complex discussions.
"I think that openness to conversation and dialogue and being a good citizen is just missing in America today," he said.