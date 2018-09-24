Red, white and blue streaks filled the morning sky in an honorary flyover Friday morning, marking the beginning of Haskell Indian Nation University’s two-day event, Keeping Legends Alive.

Veterans, family members and the general public gathered to honor veterans and to celebrate the dedication of the Haskell Arch as a World War I memorial in 1926.

“Although the stadium was built here for tribal peoples in 1926, it went on to become very well loved by our entire community,” said Jancita Warrington, event coordinator and the director of the Haskell Cultural Center and Museum.

Both the stadium and the memorial arch were originally built entirely through donations made by “more than 2,000 tribal people representing 70 different nations," according to the event website. Haskell Stadium was the first lighted stadium in the Midwest, and the memorial arch was the first tribal memorial to honor World War I veterans.

After both were built in October of 1926, a celebration drew 250,000 people to Lawrence and was one of the largest gatherings of Native American people, according to Melissa Peterson, the University of Kansas’ Haskell community liaison.

“The celebration in 1926 has been replicated before, but not to the extent of the very first celebration,” Peterson said. “As we embarked on planning this event, we have tried to incorporate many aspects that keep [it] alive, while including and modernizing with workshops.”

Over 400 Haskell students, faculty, and staff who served in World War I were honored on Friday, the first of two days in the event. Beginning at 10 a.m. with an honorary flyover, an honor song followed a rendition of the Native American Flag Song.

The veterans program ended at noon, but the events of the day did not. Attendees honored veterans with a community feed, took a tour of the tribal war memorials on Haskell campus, and ended the day with a screening of the documentary “Mankiller,” followed by a Q&A with director Valerie Redhorse.

Jamie Howard, an attendee of the event, said she came to honor the natives in the area and intended to learn more history through the workshops the following day. Howard said this event reminds the community about the Native American population.

“Native Americans are still here,” Howard said. “We’re still here and we’ve been an important part of history.”

Events on Saturday began at 8 a.m. with a run on Billy Mills trail, as well as a couple of pow wow sessions — a social gathering held by many different Native American communities — along with informational and cultural workshops such as “Assimilation and Persistence: Understanding Haskell History” and “Socio-economic Impact of Pow wows.”

In addition to the workshops, attendees participated in historic building tours and had the opportunity to visit the Haskell Cultural Center and Museum, which remained open throughout the day with a special exhibit.

“With over 570 federally recognized tribes in the U.S., and many other state tribes, it is hard to narrow what we want to educate the community on,” Peterson said. “But, with the help of many partners at Haskell, at KU, and in the community, we have put together an event that will help us keep our legends alive.”

Warrington said many outside of tribal people are just beginning to realize the impact Native Americans have had in the nation’s history. For instance, she said tribal code talking is how the U.S. captured the Germans to end World War I – they could not figure out where the tribal languages derived from.

The goal of the Keeping Legends Alive event is to bring justice to the historical truths of the community and the nation, Warrington said.

“We’re not trying to make somebody feel bad about the history,” Warrington said. “We’re simply trying to correct that history and then allow people to form their own opinions with a well-informed and unbiased part of history.”

– Edited by Andrew Rosenthal