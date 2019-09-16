Interesting.
That’s how Zachary Chan, a freshman majoring in computer engineering, would describe artificial intelligence.
“I want to look into AI,” Chan said. “I just find it interesting that you can just use an algorithm, and you can almost imitate a human.”
Chan is currently taking introductory programming classes, but he’s going beyond the guidelines of his major by participating in the Emerging Scholars Program.
Students in the program are paid $10 per hour to work for a faculty member as a research assistant and participate in professional development sessions in departments all across campus, according to the program's website.
Alongside his civil engineering professor, Chan is researching how to apply AI to structural engineering.
“Right now I’m reading research literature, so he wants me to kind of learn about how you can generally apply AI to structural engineering,” Chan said. “You can program different equipment to recognize if there’s something wrong with [the] building or if the structure of the building isn’t holding up well. You can kind of train to recognize that and return to data.”
Chan didn’t know he wanted to pursue AI until just recently, when he started looking it up and researching it.
Though he doesn’t know what his dream job is quite yet, he knows that AI will be intertwined with anything he ends up doing.
