Last week, Kansas Athletics tweeted a teaser video featuring men's basketball coach Bill Self in an over sized gold chain and Adidas shirt walking through a record store and flipping through Snoop Dogg records. Snoop Dogg then bursts onto the screen, as is announced as the Late Night in the Phog performer.
Snoop Dogg — also known as Snoop Doggy Dogg and Snoop Lion — follows past Late Night headliners 2 Chainz (2018) and Lil Yachty (2017).
For students who have never been to an event like Late Night, this is a brand new experience. For freshman Karel Julius Sinatra, a music major from Indonesia, Snoop Dogg's appearance is unheard of.
“I think it's really interesting because like, this is my first time [in] the U.S.," Sinatra said. "I think a lot of things [are] surprising, because… in my country there's no artist coming to the campus and it's really exciting.”
After Kansas Athletics made the announcement, people had mixed reactions ranging from the allegations made by the NCAA about Self to the fact that the California hip-hop legend is coming to Kansas.
Peyton Schlossberg, a freshman from Manhattan Beach, California, said he is enthusiastic about Snoop Dogg's performance.
“He’s the OG, and I’m excited to see him," Schlossberg said.
Over Snoop Dogg's career as an artist, he has been nominated for countless awards including Emmy awards for songs like "Nuthin' but a 'G' Thang" and "Drop it like it's Hot." When asked which song she's looking forward to, sophomore Samantha Lillis, a human biology major from Olathe, is ready to hear "Drop it like it's Hot."
"That's a good one …" Lillis said. "I'll be up there, you'll see me fist bumpin’, I'll scream. I got it.”
Salahedin Ali, a freshman from Lenexa, said Snoop Dogg is "the greatest rapper of all time."
Troy Aikins, a freshman from Detroit, Michigan, said he was happy to see that Snoop Dogg is coming to Kansas.
“He’s gonna be amazing,” Aikins said.
Sophomore Emaad Gerami from Lawrence said it’s a big deal.
“I think it’s really cool he’s performing and coming to Lawrence,” Gerami said.