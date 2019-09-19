Fall is quickly approaching, and with the cooler weather also comes sickness. Employees at Watkins Health Services are beginning to prepare for what could be a difficult flu season, according to health officials.
Watkins has received the flu vaccinations and is beginning to give students flu shots, said Diana Malott, interim director of Watkins.
“We firmly believe that students getting the flu shot helps the entire community since the more people who are vaccinated helps those who can’t get the shot for some medical reason,” Malott said. “It lowers their chances of contracting the illness from someone who may not be showing many symptoms but who have the virus and can pass it to others.”
While some students may rarely get sick, that is not a reason to avoid getting the flu shot, Malott said.
“They may not realize they could have a very minor case of flu, which doesn’t bother them, but could still spread the virus to others,” Malott said.
Although flu shots are not required for University students, health officials statewide recommend everyone receive the vaccine by the end of October. However, planning early to receive your flu shot could be helpful to ensure you receive one before flu season, said Jennifer Green, the administrative director of Riley County Health Department.
Health officials look at last year’s flu season to formulate a new flu shot every year, Green said. They also look to Australia to see how their flu season was to prepare for when it spreads to the U.S., and Australia had a terrible flu season this year.
“So that’s why you need a flu shot every year even if you had one the previous year,” Green said.
Pregnant women, young children and the elderly are most encouraged to receive the flu shot, as they are more susceptible to the flu.
“The more people actually [getting] a flu vaccine the less spread there is of influenza and that decreases death and illness, too,” said Leslie Campbell, Riley County Health Department clinic supervisor.
Any student who would like to receive a flu shot can make an appointment with Watkins now. Flu shots are also available at numerous businesses in Lawrence, including Walgreens, MinuteClinic, the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department, CVS and MedExpress.