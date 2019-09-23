Lejla Tenic, a University of Kansas freshman, can hold a conversation in the Bosnian language with just about anyone. One time, she even translated it to English for her native-Bosnian grandparents at a doctors’ appointment.
But even though she can fluently speak the language, it takes her longer to write a sentence in Bosnian than it would in English.
“I never really learned how to read or write in Bosnian,” said Tenic, who is majoring in journalism. “I’m really good with hearing it. Then I’ll translate it like that, but reading and writing is kind of iffy just because I never had to learn it like that.”
Tenic is a Bosnian heritage speaker. According to a report from the Harvard Library’s Office for Scholarly Communication, heritage speakers are “individuals raised in homes where a language other than English is spoken and who are to some degree bilingual in English and the heritage language.”
For Tenic, that language was Bosnian. Her parents, who were born in Teslić, Bosnia, moved to the U.S. after war broke out. Because her parents spoke Bosnian around the house, Tenic picked up the language but never learned how to read or write in it.
Over time, however, Tenic said her parents started transitioning to English instead of Bosnian. To regain and improve some of her skills, Tenic is currently taking Intermediate Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian.
“I wanted to pick up more in the language that I had forgotten, and my parents wanted to go up to Bosnia soon and be there for a month as a vacation,” Tenic said. “I want to learn more of the language because I am Bosnian. I want to be more fluent in it than a broken version of Bosnian.”
Lecturer Marta Pirnat-Greenberg, who teaches the class, said Tenic is an example of the typical heritage language learner — one who knows how to speak the language because their parents passed it down to them.
However, some heritage learners have a cultural connection to the language because of their family but aren’t fluent in it, according to Heritage Languages in America, an alliance that promotes the maintenance and development of heritage languages.
“In a more broader sense, heritage speakers are students who are just culturally connected… The language is entirely lost, but they do have [a] cultural and emotional connection,” Pirnat-Greenberg said. “Those are kind of more common or have been more common in the past.”
Chris Cummings, a junior political science major, is one of those students. Born to a Croatian mother and an American father, Cummings said he never learned Croatian because English was the dominant language in his household.
Cummings, however, said he feels like Croatian is a part of his identity and is starting from square one in Pirnat-Greenberg’s class to learn the language of his mother’s family.
“Growing up, I always wished I knew [Croatian] just because I thought it would be cool, but now specifically since I’ve gone to Croatia, and I’ve met my family, I wish I would have known it,” Cummings, who is taking elementary Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian, said. “I feel like if I knew it, I could interact with my cousins there. I feel like that would be an enriching experience, and I felt very inadequate when I was over there — like I should know how to speak it.”
To accommodate for students like Cummings, Pirnat-Greenberg organizes different cultural activities.
One time, she had her heritage learners with little familiarity with the language interview a Croatian photographer and artist and write articles about them in Croatian. Their articles were published in a Croatian diaspora magazine.
“That is kind of a project that had relevance to their experience,” Pirnat-Greenberg said. “It was kind of a service project. It connected into the community, and the community saw that we had a language and a program here. It kind of had all kinds of benefits. That’s one way how you accommodate those people.”
Heritage speakers can be found in any language department at the University. Hindi lecturer Patrica Sabarwal said she has had heritage students in all of her courses and that they sometimes constitute 50% or more of the class.
“When there are heritage and non-heritage students in a given classroom, then the one-size-fits-all approach just doesn’t work,” Sabarwal said in an email to the Kansan. “Therefore, I have to come up with differentiated instruction which is a set of strategies used to address the wide range of proficiencies found among students in any given classroom.”
According to the same Harvard report mentioned earlier, heritage speakers generally feel a cultural or familial connection to their heritage language.
And for Tenic, it’s not just a connection — it’s pride.
“[I have] a sense of pride from being from there. It’s just like a unique kind of thing. People are like, ‘Oh, that’s a place? Why is there a J in your name?’” Tenic said. “It’s just like fun not being a usual kind of person, like the spelling of my name even. It’s fun having a uniqueness to you.”