As the Kansas men's basketball team fought to stay in the NCAA tournament on Sunday during the end of regulation play against Duke, Massachusetts Street was quiet, except for the sounds of cheers escaping from every packed restaurant and bar with a television.
“I’m really thankful I go to this school,” said Hope Nordhues, a freshman from Chicago who started watching the game during the second half.
Seconds after Kansas defeated Duke 85-81 and moved onto the Final Four, thousands of Jayhawk fans stormed the street to celebrate the overtime win.
“When you come to KU, you know that if KU goes to the Final Four or the National Championship, you come to Mass Street,” said Sim Johal, a junior from Shawnee.
Fans of all ages sang the Rock Chalk chant, took photos, waved flags through the street. A few fans blasted music through second-story windows and others climbed trees and telephones to see see the full scope of the crowd.
1 of 17
A fan crowd surfs during Sunday's post game celebration.
Gallery: Lawrence celebrates a Final Four for Kansas
On Sunday evening, Kansas defeated Duke in overtime to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, triggering a flood of celebratory Kansas fans downtown.
1 of 17
A fan crowd surfs during Sunday's post game celebration.
Danya Issawi/KANSAN
Kansas fans take to Massachusetts Street after the men's basketball team defeats Duke to head to a Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans take Massachusetts Street after the Jayhawks defeated the Blue Devils to head to the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans wave to drones flying over Massachusetts Street after Kansas defeated Duke on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate on Massachusetts Street after the men's basketball team defeats Duke and heads to the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans storm Massachusetts Street after the Jayhawks defeated the Blue Devils to reach the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate on Massachusetts Street after the men's basketball team defeats Duke to advance to the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate downtown after Kansas defeated Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate a Jayhawk Final Four after the men's basketball team defeated Duke on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate the men's basketball win over Duke on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate the men's basketball win over Duke on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate reaching a Final Four after the men's basketball team defeated Duke in the Elite Eight on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate the men's basketball win over Duke on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
A Kansas fan waves a KU flag in celebration after Kansas defeated Duke to advance to the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
A Kansas fan waves a flag in celebration of making it to the Final Four on Sunday, March 25.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans celebrate the men's basketball win over Duke on Sunday, March 25. The Jayhawks have reached their first Final Four since 2012.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Kansas fans storm Massachusetts Street in celebration after Kansas defeated Duke to advance to the Final Four of the NCAA tournament.
Miranda Anaya/KANSAN
Some said that the win was made sweeter by the losses in the past two Elite Eight games.
“Losing two or three in a row in the Elite Eight hurts really bad, so I feel like it’s so good to finally make it past that struggle,” Johal said.
It’s been six years since the Jayhawks made it to the Final Four. The last time was in 2012, when the team took second in the tournament to Kentucky.
“I feel like it’s really emotional for a lot of the students. A lot of people ... have been waiting for this,” said senior Nim Johal, Sim’s sister.
Other fans who have been waiting include fans who stormed Massachusetts 10 years ago after Kansas’ win over Memphis in the 2008 National Championship, including sophomore Macey Sutter, who grew up in Lawrence.
“I was really young, so it’s really cool to see it now as a college student versus when I was like, 12,” Sutter said. “It was so fun to be able to watch it and it actually be the school I was going to.”
Seth Sanchez, who graduated from the University in 2008 and witnessed the championship win, said that he was glad to celebrate exciting moments like these with his other fans.
“That’ll always be my favorite team moment, but it’s good to see Devonte' [Graham] and Svi [Mykhailiuk] get to a Final Four,” Sanchez said.
He brought his dog Olive to the celebration, but said, “Tonight, her name is Malik Newman.”
Newman scored 32 points during the game, including a three-pointer that pushed the Jayhawks to a win with a minute and 39 seconds left in overtime.
The Lawrence Police Department said that no arrests were made despite the large crowd.
9:00 p.m. Final (Four) update: 0 Arrests 0 Citations#RCJH
Have a safe night, #DriveSober, and see you all next week. FILL IT UP AGAIN!