A new bill in the Kansas House of Representatives would require high school students to pass a civics exam, featuring content similar to a U.S. citizenship test, in order to pass high school.
HB 2573, currently in the House Committee on Education, would require students pass a 100-question exam on American civics in order to graduate from high school. Starting in seventh grade, students could take the test as many times as they need, “in order to achieve a passing score,” although that score is not defined in the bill.
The bill would only affect students who enroll as freshmen on or after July 1, 2020, and students on individualized education plans would be governed by their respective IEPs.
No specific part of the bill alarms Don Haider-Markel, the political science chair at the University of Kansas, but he said he is wary of creating another condition to graduate high school.
“[Requiring students to pass a civics exam] to graduate just puts another barrier in front of graduation, and for a lot of students, those barriers are already pretty high,” Haider-Markel said.
The likelihood of the bill passing is apparently low because of the barrier it would create for high school students.
“There’s still, especially in some parts of the state, a significant portion of the public that doesn’t complete high school," Haider-Markel said. "I think putting another barrier is problematic and makes it less likely that this would get through the legislature.”
Some students on campus do not see any problems with such a bill.
“They have you do a lot of random tests in high school," David Pitts, a senior at the University, said. "Some people might not like it, but I generally don’t think there is an issue with it.”
Others think the proposed exam would not be of any concern to high school students.
“I feel like it wouldn’t be awful because we’re taught a lot of that in high school anyway,” freshman Kaitlyn Moore said.
A few students understand the sentiment behind such a bill but are still questionable about it.
“I think it’s good for people to be informed citizens," junior Logan Stuart said. "I think it’s good that we have requirements for people to take government and civics classes, but setting specific test requirements like that are a little more iffy for me.”
A 2018 survey from the Woodrow Wilson National Fellowship Foundation concluded that roughly one third of U.S. citizens would pass a citizenship test.
Haider-Markel said that she was not surprised by those numbers.
“Even when people were more engaged citizens, most people wouldn’t have passed a citizenship test,” Haider-Markel said.