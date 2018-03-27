In many ways, Melissa O’Neal of Overland Park is like any other student at the University. She goes to class, does homework every night, works at an internship daily and is eagerly awaiting her graduation this May.

However, O’Neal’s college experience has also been much different from that of a traditional student. O’Neal not only has to worry about her own school work, but her 8-year-old son Kypton’s as well.

“When he gets home from school, it’s all about him. He has his sports, he has his homework, spend time together as a family; it’s all centered around him from the time he gets home to the time he goes to bed,” O’Neal said. “So then once he goes to bed it’s time to think about, I have three hours of homework and I have to get this done and that done and I still have to do laundry and clean up the kitchen and get ready for the next day.”

To finish out her four years of undergraduate studies, O’Neal has been working as an intern for the Emily Taylor Center for Women and Gender Equity. She has spent much of her time brainstorming and improving services on campus for student parents, services that may not have been accessible or in existence at all when she arrived for her first semester at the University.

O’Neal began her time as an undergraduate at the University when Kypton was 3 years old, studying community health. On top of being a parent and a student, O’Neal also works a full-time job.

According to O’Neal, because her evening and weekends are dedicated to her son’s activities and spending time as a family, it was difficult to feel connected with the rest of campus, and there were not many resources available for student parents to access easily. Additionally, O’Neal had troubles finding child care for her son when necessary while also avoiding exceeding her professors’ given amount of absent days.

That’s why O’Neal started her own student parent organization, Hawks with Hawklets, which supports biological, adoptive, foster and expecting parents, guardians, and caretakers who attend the University.

“I had been at the University for six months, I was finishing up my first semester, and I was talking to my adviser and I was like, you know, I don’t really feel like I belong here at KU,” O’Neal said. “I started my organization, Hawks with Hawklets, to try and create a place where student parents can get together because it’s been hard actually finding student parents and connecting with them because the campus is so huge.”

Now, with the help of the Emily Taylor Center's director, Kathy Rose-Mockry, O’Neal has used her internship as a way of connecting with improving campus life for student parents.

“To have a person who is focused specifically on the needs of this group who has experienced them herself is tremendously helpful,” Rose-Mockry said. “When you are a student parent, you know what challenges exist, you know what difficulties come up, and it allows you to see through that lens as you’re helping create programs that meet those needs. So, having [O’Neal] on board has just been invaluable.”

O’Neal and Rose-Mockry’s main focus this semester was to improve the student parent handbook and make it available on the University’s main website, rather than only on the Emily Taylor Center page.

In addition to adding to the handbook, O’Neal and Rose-Mockry have worked on creating a centralized online location for student parents to access information about various resources on campus, such as lactation rooms for nursing mothers and the on campus child care center, Hilltop Child Development Center.

“We are working to get our resources on the KU homepage so students can more easily access them. Right now, there’s a whole bunch of resources if you go under the Emily Taylor Center website, but we’re hoping to get it in a more central space,” Rose-Mockry said. “We want to make it as easy as possible to reach out for services.”

They have also reached out to offices across campus, such as the Office of Diversity and Equity and the Financial Aid Office, to begin a conversation regarding what resources they provide for student parents.

“We found a lot of areas that there’s a need, and we’ve had to sit down and kind of prioritize them. Like, which ones can we do first and which ones are the most important?” O’Neal said.

To end the semester, O’Neal is working on organizing one of her biggest projects of the semester: the inaugural student parent graduation celebration.

The student parent graduation will be on May 3 in the Kansas Room of the Kansas Union from 6 to 8 p.m. O’Neal is planning for the event to be child friendly with dinner, a photo booth and other activities for student parents and their families to celebrate their accomplishments at the University.

“We’re super, super excited about the graduation celebration. I think it will be really fun to just come together and celebrate our accomplishments and have our kids kind of be involved,” O’Neal said.

After graduation, O’Neal plans to attend graduate school and hopes to work with children in her future career. She also wants to continue volunteering with the Emily Taylor Center to help with more ideas for improving campus life for student parents.

“I wanted to do this for myself and I wanted to do this for my son. And once I started, I fell in love with school, and I was like, I actually can do this, this is something I can do even with the extra challenge,” O’Neal said. “It feels really good that I can impact future students and make their journey easier than mine has been.”