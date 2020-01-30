The Campanile and Jayhawk in front of the Kansas Union may be covered in snow again next Tuesday.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 20% chance of snow, variable clouds with snow showers or flurries and temperatures nearly steady in the low 30s.
If weather conditions suggest travel could be hazardous Tuesday, University staff will follow the University of Kansas’s Inclement Weather Policies and Procedures to determine whether classes will be held or not. This policy is followed in any situation of inclement weather.
As outlined in the policy, the process goes as follows:
Chief Financial Officer and Vice Provost for Finance Diane Goddard will confer with the offices of Public Safety and Facilities Services to assess the conditions on campus and anticipated weather changes.
Goddard will then consult with Interim Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Carl Lejuez and make recommendations to him. Following this, Lejuez or Chancellor Douglas Girod will make a decision by 5:30 a.m. and notify Public Affairs.
The number one factor when making the decision to cancel classes is safety, said Director of Facilities Services Shawn Harding. The staff also takes the campus’ surrounding area and University events in to consideration when making a decision.
“The safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors is always our top concern and the number one factor in whether to close campus,” Harding said in an email to the Kansan. “One of the big questions that is asked of my department before and during a winter weather event is ‘can we make campus safe?’ Sometimes that just isn’t possible, and the conversation then turns to what services, if any, the campus is able to provide.”
To track the weather, the staff also watches the 10-day forecast from various resources, including the National Weather Service, Harding said.
If classes are ultimately canceled, University staff will not attend work. However, all weather essential staff, including those who clear roads and pathways of snow and ice, those who serve students in the residence halls and KU Public Safety Officers will still go to work, said University spokesperson Erinn Barcomb-Peterson.
“The specific effects of closing the university for inclement weather differ from one unit to another, but the effects are not insignificant,” Barcomb-Peterson said. “That is why careful consideration is given to the impact closing campus will have on all aspects of the university.”
—Edited by Emma Bascom