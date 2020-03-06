With spring break fast approaching, students and staff reflected on what the novel coronavirus may mean for their potential travel plans.
In an email to the KU community on March 2, Chancellor Douglas Girod provided an update on the coronavirus outbreak, urging students and staff to reconsider their spring break plans if they involve traveling to an affected area.
Scott Hefty, a KU professor who specializes in molecular biosciences, said he recommends students stay closer to home this year.
“There are many unknowns and aspects that are difficult to anticipate. These include interactions in public transportation sites, airports and on planes” Hefty said.
At the moment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has officially confirmed a total of 99 coronavirus cases in 13 different states throughout the U.S.
However, sophomore pre-nursing major Kelsie Collins from Fayetteville, Arkansas, is refusing to let the coronavirus deter her from spending spring break in Orlando.
Collins said if she takes the right precautions, then she should have nothing to be concerned about. She added that her colleagues at Lawrence Memorial Hospital gave her tips on how to stay healthy throughout her trip.
According to The New York Times, Florida has a total of four confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Freshman psychology major Emma Landers from Maple Grove, Minnesota, also has plans to fly to Florida over spring break. Though she admitted she is a little worried due to the uncertainty of the virus, she ultimately wants to enjoy her break.
“I’m not going to let fear stop me from having a fun time,” Landers said.
When asked what students can do to stay healthy, Pavika Saripalli, the interim chief of staff at Watkins Health Services, said students should carry hand sanitizer or antibacterial wipes to wipe down any common areas or frequently used objects.
“I would advise against international travel at this time because we don’t know the full extent of how many people are under investigation,” Saripalli previously told the Kansan.
Chancellor Girod is asking students who still plan on traveling internationally over spring break to register with the University to ensure they are provided assistance if circumstances change.