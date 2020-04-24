KU Statehouse Wire Service

The novel coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, but politics keep moving, albeit, with more distance. The first big change in Kansas came with the Democratic Party’s presidential primary being moved to mail-in ballots only.

According to Ben Meers, executive director for the Kansas Democratic Party, after looking at other states’ recent elections, mail-in voting for the May 2 election seemed to be the best option for the party.

“Because the KDP did not want to jeopardize public safety by hosting crowds at in-person voting locations, the Party pivoted to a 100% vote-by-mail program to ensure a safe electoral process amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” Meers said in an email. “When other states were forced to postpone their elections, Kansas Democrats were well-positioned for this change due to our existing vote-by-mail plan."

Registered Democrats have until April 24 to request a mail-in ballot.

For Republicans, the presidential primary was scheduled for May 2 as well, but was canceled in September because President Trump is an incumbent candidate and, as per Kansas Republican Party tradition, the state convention has adopted a resolution that instructs all delegates to vote for the elected incumbent.

The statewide primaries for Federal and State Senate and House nominees are still scheduled for Aug. 4 and the Kansas Secretary of State's office hasn’t changed procedures for them as of yet. As of now, voters are still able to go in person on Aug. 4 or utilize early in-person voting and mail-in ballots. However, changes to the primaries aren’t off the table.

“COVID-19 has created an unprecedented situation that requires us to evaluate all scenarios for the upcoming elections,” said Secretary of State Scott Schwab in a news release. “Although we are moving forward as planned, we will continue to communicate with federal, state and local officials and respond accordingly.”

Statewide election dates are set by statute, so any changes made would have to be done in coordination with the Governor’s Office and the legislature. According to Katie Koupal, deputy assistant secretary of state, they are increasing safety precautions at voting sites with extra disinfecting supplies and using social distancing guidelines.

As for the national general election on Nov. 3, this date is set by federal law so any changes made to this election date must be made by Congress.

Although the primaries are still happening, parties are changing the way they campaign while stay-at-home orders are in place.

The Kansas GOP first started with a virtual district convention on March 28 to assign delegates for the national convention. The party then utilized virtual conventions for the other four districts and according to Shannon Golden, Kansas Republican Party executive director, the Kansas Republican Party was the first state party in the country to do so.

No other states have adopted virtual conventions, but Golden says the Kansas GOP presented their results to the Republican National Committee and 20 other states on how they executed the virtual conventions.

Building off of the district conventions, the party has been brainstorming ways to reach voters while still maintaining social distance.

“Last night we just hosted a two-hour webinar with our campaigns and county parties on what can we do differently during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Golden said. “You know, going more digital, doing phone banking, anything we can to continue getting our name out there while being in the comfort and safety of our home."

The Kansas Democratic Party says it will be maintaining a similar strategy.

“Historically, political campaigns have been anchored by town hall events and door-to-door canvassing,” Meers said. “In the last decade, we've seen a larger focus on social media, phone calls and digital outreach. It's safe to expect that many 2020 campaigns will focus on these voter contact methods and prioritize digital organizing infrastructures.”

Coinciding with voter outreach, fundraising has been a bigger hurdle since COVID-19 began. According to Golden, the Republican Party isn’t pushing for money from smaller donors but still wants to stay connected.

“What we’re focusing on now is if you can’t give small dollars, stay involved,” Golden said. "We’re urging our volunteers and grassroots to do some call time next week and just doing what we can to stay involved.”