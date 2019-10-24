From midterm week to living away from home, freshman year is the year of many firsts. This week, the first-year students are experiencing another one — homecoming.
University of Kansas freshmen Haley Kucera and Vishva Shah both said they currently don’t have any plans for homecoming but will participate in the events if they have time.
“I’m going to be honest, I am so busy so probably [I won’t attend],” said Shah, a pre-pharmacy student.
“It’s probably going to be a last-minute thing. If I have time, then I’ll go, but if I try to plan for it or anything, I don’t think it’s going to happen just because of how busy my schedule is.”
Kucera, a physics engineering major, said the one event she will definitely attend is the football game versus Texas Tech Saturday, Oct. 26, at 6 p.m.
“Also, especially after the Texas-KU football game, that’s pretty good — people would care more,” Kucera said.
Freshman Madeleine Nicklaus, a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, said she is excited to “pomp.” Pomping is a homecoming tradition in which sorority and fraternity members push tissue through chicken wire for parade floats.
“It’s a really good bonding experience with our partner, so it’s a sorority and fraternity,” Nicklaus said. “We have two fraternity partners, so it’s really good to get to know the guys.”
The Office of First-Year Experience encourages all first-year students to participate in the events outlined in the homecoming schedule, said Howard Graham, associate director of academic programs for FYE.
Additionally, the office is co-sponsoring the UNIV 101 Mentoring Event — a meet and greet for undergraduate students — with the KU Alumni Association today from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Adams Alumni Center. Seventy-five to 100 alumni will be there to talk to the students over food, Graham said.
“[It’s] this kind of window into why people care about this space,” Graham said. “I think with the number of alumni on campus and the number of events that bring together different kinds of Jayhawks, that’s really a big thing for all students, but especially first-year students, whose doors have been opened.”
This year, the KU Alumni Association launched an app, which includes digital access to the KU Mentoring program. The app is “designed to connect Jayhawks (students or alumni) to thousands of alumni with endless career advice, experiences and opportunities to share,” according to the website.