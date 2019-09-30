In March 2019, the murder of Samantha Josephson, a college student who entered a stranger’s car she believed to be her Uber, made national headlines, inspired legislation and brought attention to the dangers that ride-sharing companies pose.
After a controversial summer, Uber introduced RideCheck, a safety feature that detects when a ride goes unexpectedly off course or pauses for too long and checks in with passengers to help. RideCheck was implemented to make passengers feel more secure, even though 33% feel somewhat safe as a passenger in a ride-sharing vehicle.
That said, the numbers don't reflect those who simply avoid ride-sharing because of safety concerns.
Tyler McMillin, a freshman from Overland Park, and Maya Stucky, a sophomore from Wichita, both said they avoid using services such as Uber and Lyft because of safety.
"I don’t necessarily trust it because I think it’s something that can easily be exploited if someone wanted to exploit it," McMillin said. "If someone wanted to use it to commit a crime, it would not be very hard, I don’t think."
Stucky agreed, saying that she prefers to use SafeRide, a KU-sponsored alternative to traditional ride-sharing services.
“It felt a little safer since it was a KU-based service, and I knew a lot of people who had used it,” Stucky said. “Feeling safe is something that you shouldn’t have to be concerned with. That shouldn’t have to be a worry in the back of your mind when you get into any kind of riding service.”
Saige Killion, a student representative for SafeRide, said SafeRides have different safety features that they utilize at each stage of passenger interaction.
The vehicles themselves all have KU logos on the side, so students should not mistake a stranger’s car for a SafeRide vehicle. Passengers should also be able to recognize SafeRide drivers easily because they wear uniforms. Drivers also drive the campus buses during the day.
On the passenger side of things, Killion said only KU students can use the service. To ensure that only students are riding in the vehicle, passengers must use their KU credentials to log in to the app and call a ride. Then, when the vehicle arrives, they must show their KU identification card so drivers can confirm their identity.
“It’s a very safe service,” Killion said.
Deputy Chief James Anguiano from the KU Public Safety Office also said he believes that SafeRide is a good alternative for students who don't trust businesses like Uber or Lyft. However, he acknowledged that many still choose these services because of speed and ease of use. For these students, he offered safety tips such as using the Jayhawk Buddy System, as well as waiting for the driver inside.
“Follow your instinct. If it doesn’t feel right, cancel the ride,” Anguiano said. “Or, if you don’t think the person’s going to drop you off in the right area, talk to the driver as you go … because your drop off point should be in a well-lighted area close to your location to help you get home safely.”
Additionally, Anguiano said that passengers should always check the car’s license plate and have the driver confirm their name before entering the vehicle.
“The license plate is always given to you in a ride-share service, so be sure the license plate matches up with the car you’re trying to get in. The make, model, driver photo is provided in your app. Utilize those,” Anguiano said. “When the driver opens the door, never say ‘I’m James.’ Let the driver say who they are so you can look at that on the app as well, and you can see that photo.”